President receives two envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for institutional reforms in the United Nations (UN) ahead of his first UN General Assembly attendance this month.

The President believes that the international body can effectively address the contemporary global challenges if it undergoes structural reforms.

According to him, when the UN was formed after World War II, to among other things, address global challenges at that time, many countries in Africa were not included.

But today, he said Africa was playing an active role in the comity of nations, although there had not been any significant change in the structure of the UN.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when the new ambassador of Norway, Gunnar Andreas Holm, presented his Letter of credence to him at the Flagstaff House in Accra yesterday.

He has, on many occasions, advocated institutional reforms in the UN to enable countries in Africa to play active roles.

On Ghana-Norway relations, the President said the two countries had a cordial relationship which could be improved further to the benefit of their citizens.

He said both countries believed in democracy, good governance, and respect for human rights and state institutions, and indicated that in the quest to transform the Ghanaian economy, his government would learn more from Norway.

Mr Holm, on his part, commended Ghana’s stable democracy and efforts for regional and international peace, adding, “a vibrant economy, rich natural and human resources provide a unique base for continued economic and social growth”.

He said there were about 40 Norwegian companies present in Ghana, often in joint ventures with Ghanaian partners in the areas of agriculture, urban development, energy.

He said Ghana had potential in aqua culture, seafood and renewable energy, and pledge his country’s commitment to support Ghana in those areas.

“Cooperation in marine resource management will be strengthened with the planned establishment of the programme ‘Fish for Development’. The Norwegian research vessel, Dr Fridtjof Nansen, will visit Ghana in mid-September this year,” he said.

The Norwegian Ambassador appealed to President Akufo-Addo to support the candidature of Norway for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

“We know that Norway can make a difference through our consistent line of engagement in and support to the UN and a world order built on international law,” he said.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Zambia, Rayford Mbulu, was also at the Presidency to present his Letter of credence to President Akufo-Addo.

He discussed a wide range of issues with the President, including the need for the Zambian government to pay Ghanaian teachers in Zambia.

