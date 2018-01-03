President lauds Apostle Kantanka

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has commended the founder and leader of Kristo Asafo Missions of Ghana, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka for his contribution towards the development of Science and Technology in the country.

According to him, the works of the renowned inventor over the past 37 years served as a premise for government to initiate policies aimed at supporting individuals of his kind to promote Science and Technology while projecting Ghana on the international market.

“For us as a government, these innovations indicate the beginning of building a Ghana beyond aid,” the President said at the 37th annual technology exhibition of the company in Accra on Sunday.

The annual event aims at showcasing items manufactured by the company to the general public.

Some products which were exhibited include solar panel generating machine, a salon car named Kantanka Mensah, Kantanka natural weedicides made from natural tilapia waste, Kantanka gesture controlled home theatre systems, a three tyre Kantanka Odeneho motor limousine amongst others.

President Akufo-Addo said, for Ghana to live be aid, “we need to stand on our feet as Ghanaians instead of going to foreign donors and countries to beg for support. It is not nice and does not befit us as Ghanaians who have been endowed with resources and people as Apostle Safo to be dependent on others for survival.”

“We are only going to be self sufficient when we become masters of technology like Apostle Safo is trying to make us,” he added.

The President called for more concerted efforts to support the works of Apostle Kwadwo Safo and other entrepreneurs in the country for future generation to emulate.

He pledged government’s determination to expedite action on all promises made during the electioneering period to build a stronger economy saying, “In 2017, I said we were in a hurry but in 2018, we will move in a supersonic speed.”

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng bemoaned the weak technological infrastructure in the country, expressing the need for Ghanaians to develop more interest in the field.

He disclosed that government had drafted a science and technology policy which was currently before cabinet adding that, plans were also underway to set up a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) fund.

The fund, he said when approved, would see government allocate one per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the support of scientific research and innovations.

He added that government would also set up institutions to oversee and support inventors like Apostle Safo to display their products to the international world.

Apostle Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, speaking at the exhibition, said he depends on meditation and his God-given talents to design and manufacture various products in the last 37 years.

He said Ghana was endowed with huge resources and that citizens should protect the country’s assets and “be proud of their heritage.”

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH