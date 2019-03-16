President inaugurates 23-member NPC board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday inaugurated a 23-member team to constitute the National Population Council (NPC) board.

The NPC board is chaired by former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku and one-time Deputy Health Minister Dr Gladys Norley Ashittey.

It also has Mr Kobina Esia-Donkoh, Executive Director of the NPC, Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Madam Faustina Acheampong, Mr Davis Korboe, Madam Mary Mpereh, Madam Gladys Ghartey, and Mr Nicholas Gyabaah as members.

The others are Mr Daniel Kofi Britwum, Madam Philomena Aba Sampson, Mr David Yenukwa Kombat, Dr Mary Amoakoh-Coleman, Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio, Madam Josephine Dokua Ami-Narh and Madam Yaa Peprah Amekudzi.

The rest are Madam Priscilla Anima Siaw, Madam Vicky Tsotsoo Okine, Madam Francesca Pobee-Hayford, Mr Benjamin Amponsah, Prof. Kofi Awusabo-Asare, Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa and Mr Eugene Kufuor Maafo Darteh.

The NPC is a statutory body tasked to advise government on all population related issues.

President Akufo-Addo, at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra told the Board to work in line with government’s strategic Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (CPESDP).

He said the programme had outlined clearly, the government’s proposed actions on population and reproductive health.

The President instructed the Board to work to meet the targets in the CPESDP such as the reduction of growth rate from 2.2 percent to 1.5 per cent, to ensure the country realised its demographic dividends.

He gave the assurance that the government would lend its support to the Council’s board to make their work successful, considering the enormity of the task.

“I want to assure you of Government’s support in this important task. It is a challenging one ahead of you and it is my expectation and hope that you will be up to it,” he said.

Dr Ashittey, in response, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the country and for the show of confidence in the members.

She gave the assurance that the commission would work to promote the vision of the NPC and the broader plan of government for a Ghana Beyond Aid.

BY YAW KYEI