President donates GHȻ10,000 to support Ada Traditional Council

President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented GHȻ10,000 to the Ada Traditional Council in support of its development plans.

It was in fulfillment of an earlier pledge made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the celebration of the Asafotufiam festival in August last year.

The presentation was held on Friday at Ada in the Greater Accra Region, on behalf of the President by the Deputy Ministers of the Interior and Transport, Henry Quartey and Titus Glover respectively.

Other items including 10 bags of rice, five cartons of soft drinks and a carton of schnapp was also presented to the Council.

The deputy ministers further presented GHȻ5,000 to Anita Gyan, a 12-year old student of Ocanseykope Basic School in Ada.

The money which is to be used as a seed fund in a scholarship account, was in recognition of Ms. Anita’s poetic performance at the festival.

Mr Quartey said government was focused on using festival and cultural activities to drive Ghana’s development agenda.

He noted that the government would not renege on its effort to provide the needed support for traditional leaders to promote local development.

On the scholarship, the deputy minister said the government, through several initiatives including the Free Senior High School (SHS), was committed to enhancing female education, which was necessary to spur national development.

He noted that the local assembly and the traditional council would ensure the fund was well managed to support Ms. Anita’s education.

Mr Quartey commended the teachers of Ocanseykope Basic School for their hard work and commitment adding that the government was appreciative of toils in developing the future generation.

He urged the students to focus on their studies and work toward achieving their aspirations.

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief, Ada traditional area, expressed gratitude to the President and urged for continuous collaboration to advance the country’s growth.

He appealed to the government to extend repair works on the Ada road, which was currently in a terrible state, resulting in some life-threatening accidents to residents.