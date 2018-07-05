President departs to South Africa for state visit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left the country yesterday for a state visit to the Republic of South Africa, on the invitation of its President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, July 6 and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall act in his stead in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

By Yaw Kyei