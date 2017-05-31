President departs for a day’s visit to Niger

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra yesterday for a day’s visit to Niger, as part of his tour in the ECOWAS region.

The purpose of the month-long tour was to introduce himself as President of Ghana and deepen relations with countries in the ECOWAS region.

It also fits into the government’s foreign policy and demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to the ECOWAS project.

The President has already toured the three countries bordering Ghana- Togo, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire.

He has also paid working visits to the Gambia, Guinea, Senegal, Cape Verde, Liberia and Mali. He is yet to visit Nigeria and Benin.

President Akufo-Addo during the tour rallied his counterparts to strengthen the regional bloc and give true meaning to the ECOWAS Protocols on Free Movement of Goods and Persons by promoting open borders in the community.

He is also promoting regional cohesion and economic development, boost trade and tourism and ensure that the people of the ECOWAS reap the economic benefit.

The President has pledged to strengthen the ties of co-operation between Ghana and countries in the region.

He is pushing for the ratification of certain bilateral agreements between Ghana and some of the countries visited.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act as President

By Yaw Kyei