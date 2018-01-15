President commends UMaT for renaming school after George Grant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the council of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Tarkwa for renaming the institution after Mr George Alfred Grant.

He said the agreement made by the council was in accordance with the statue of the university.

Announcing this in Tarkwa, President Akufo-Addo said “It is the most excellent decision which is to see a dream of the President of the Republic so that once the Parliamentary process has been completed; this University will be called the George Grant University of Mines and Technology Tarkwa”.

He said it was appropriate that this great modest man who made legitimate claim of being the father of modern Ghanaian nationalism should be properly honoured for posterity.

Mr George Alfred Grant popularly called Paa Grant hailed from Axim in the Western Region and was born on August 15, 1879.

He schooled in Cape Coast in the Central Region and after completing his education in 1894, Mr Grant was employed in the timber business where he worked and established his own firm in 1896.

He then conceived the idea of forming a political movement to fight for the independence of the Gold Coast on August 4, 1947.

As a political activist, he was a founder and the first President of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

Mr Grant founded and financed the UGCC from its inception till he died on October 30, 1956 in Axim.

A plaque indicating the new name of the University was later unveiled by President Akufo-Addo at the University’s auditorium building.

