President calls for proper maintenance of Atuabo Gas Plant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the management of the Atuabo Gas Plant to put in place proper maintenance plans to help the plant serve its purpose for the benefit of the present and future generation.

He said the future of the country’s economy largely depended on the plant for economic growth, employment and the holistic transformation drive to position the country into its proper state.

The President was speaking during a visit to the Atuabo Gas Plant as part of his three-day visit to the Western Region to show appreciation for the overwhelming support during the 2016 elections and as well give account of his six months in office.

He said the gas plant was a critical national asset that must be looked after… “Maintenance of the plant was absolutely important for the future prosperity of the country and the future of the plant….please pay attention to the Plant”.

The President said moving the country from agro-economy to value added technologically advanced country made Atuabo even more critical.

He therefore asked the traditional leaders and the management of the plant to insist on proper maintenance for the future of the country.

Touching on funds, he said though he met an “empty coffers”, the government was working around the clock to fix the economy and put in place structures to advance the course of development.

On Galamsey, the President urged the traditional authorities to give him the needed support in his quest to end illegal mining and the wanton destruction of the water bodies, land and forest reserves.

The President assured the community of jobs through the Planting for Food and Jobs, one district, one factory projects and other interventions to make lives more comfortable.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyili lll, Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Area whilst thanking the President called for a plan to regulate land use in the area, adding, “Many companies are coming here, we thank you for the interest to grow this area but much needs to be done particularly the Atuabo Free Port to augment job creation”.

The chief also called for security of the people of the area for better co-existence among the company and the indigenes.

Awulae Kpanyili lll lauded the policies of the government to protect the environment by stopping bad mining practices and pledged their support.

On roads, the Paramount Chief complained about the bad roads in the area and made an urgent request for a district hospital for the area.

At Axim, Awulae Agyemfi Kwame called on the government to fix the road network, build a cocoa depot for farmers in the area as well as work to ensure the flow of premix for the fisher folks to engage in their economic activities.

The President later visited the tomb of the late George Paa Grant, a patriot and nationalist to lay a wreath as a way of honouring his memory and promised to meet the development needs of the Evalue-Jomoro-Gwira area.

The President received a hearty welcome at Half Assini, where Awulae Annor Adjaye ll, apologised to the President for the district’s inability to elect a District Chief Executive for the area.

He also called on the President to check the issues of bribery and votes buying to ensure that competent individuals ruled, so as to help in the development of the country.

The President expressed his gratitude to the people of Jomoro for the massive support and promised to change the status of the District to a municipality soon after a District Chief Executive was elected.

He later laid another wreath on the tomb of Justice Blay, father of Freddie Blay, a founding member of Ghana’s politics and political transformation.

