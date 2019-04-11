President begins nationwide tour today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today begins the first phase of his 2019 nationwide tour.

The five-day tour which will be the third to be embarked on by him, since his assumption of office is in line with his overall objective of obtaining firsthand knowledge of developments and ongoing projects across the country.

The tour will take him to the Western North, Bono East and Ahafo regions and as part of the visit, the President will commission completed projects, cut sod for the construction of several projects.

Addressing journalists in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the tour would also afford the President the opportunity to engage traditional leaders, citizens and participate in durbars.

In addition, the President would be expected to participate in town hall meetings with identifiable groups and opinion leaders.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said while in the Western North Region, the President would cut sod for the construction of the new Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) building complex at Sefwi Wiawso, the new regional capital and the Sefwi Wiawso town roads.

In addition, the President would cut sod for the commencement of the Juaboso Town roads and a warehouse at Bia in the Bia District.

According to Mr Oppong Nkrumah the President would proceed to the new Ahafo Region on Friday where he would be expected to meet with the chiefs and people of the region before undertaking a number of activities.

On Sunday the President would make a stop at the Bono East Region where he would also cut the sod for the construction of the Bono East RCC building complex, inaugurate a new maternity ward for the Atebubu Government Hospital and the Health Insurance Authority building.

The President is expected to also attend church services while in the region before returning to Accra.



By Cliff Ekuful