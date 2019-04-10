President appoints new Govt Statistician

The President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim as the substantive Government Statistician.

His appointment was based on recommendation of the Public Services Commission.

This was contained in a letter and signed by the Director of Administration, Kwadwo Asante-Mensah and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday

According to the statement, Mr Annim assumed duty on March 1 2019, after serving as a statistician and an Associate Professor of Economics for over 18 years at the University of Cape Coast.

The management of the Ghana Statistical Service has entreated the general public to accord him the necessary courtesies during his tenure.

Prior to his appointment, Mr David Yenukwa Kombat was in the acting position since last year after he took over from Mr Baah Wadieh.

BY TIMES REPORTER