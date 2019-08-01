President appoints new envoy to Togo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Kofi Mensah Demitia, a public servant of many years’ standing as the country’s Ambassador to the Republic of Togo.

At a short swearing-in ceremony at the President’s office at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo urged him to help further deepen the close relations between Ghana and Togo.

“You are going as our ambassador to our neighbour, and perhaps a country with whom we have the most intimate relations. The people on both sides of the border are one family, one group, and they go in and out. So you are going to a very sensitive posting,” he said

He was therefore optimistic that Mr Demitia would bring his experience in the public service to bare to work to enhance the already cordial relations between the two countries.

The President said many Ghanaians go in and out of Togo on daily basis, with many Ghanaians living in Togo and urged him to provide the required leadership to resolve the challenges ahead.

President Akufo-Addo advised him to work cordially with the professional diplomats who were already stationed there and entreated him to bond with them to enable them assist him to succeed.

“Our relation with Togo is very sensitive. I’ve spent a lot of time in the last two years working there to try and broker issues so they know me and they are very conscious of what Ghana can and cannot do”

“So I expect you to maintain very high standards in your comportments and in your engagements in the Togolese matters,” he said.

Mr Demitia, on his part, pledged not to betray the trust the President had reposed in him and promised to help seal the already cordial relations between Ghana and Togo.

BY YAW KYEI