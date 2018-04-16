President appoints CEOs for devt authorities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Chief Executive Officers and their deputies for the three newly created development authorities that were passed into law in November 2017.

They are the Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern Development Authorities which is to develop Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, said Mr. Samuel Atta Mensah, an IT Professional and Managing Director of Accra based Citi Fm will head the Coastal Development Authority.

He will be assisted by Mona Getrude Effah, a lawyer, Messrs. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Bob-Charles Agbontor and Emmanuel Affram Anim, a lawyer, Quantity Surveyor and Administrator.

Joe Danquah, an administrator will be heading the Middle Belt Development Authority, whilst Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun, an Agricultural Economist, will head the Northern Development Authority.

He would have Joyce Opoku-Boateng, a lawyer, Vincent Frimpong Manu, Development Practitioner and Alexander Ferka, Accountant/Banker as deputies.

Alhaji Haroun who would be heading the Northern Development Authority would have Lariba Zuweira Abudu, a teacher, Osmani Aludiba Ayuba, Chartered Accountant/Banker and Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, a Development Practitioner as deputies.

“The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” a statement.

The IPEP programme would oversee the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfilment of one of the New Patriotic Party’s major promises.

By Times Reporter