Pres, Veep join Chief Imam to celebrate 99th birthday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday joined the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to mark his 99 years of age, at his residence at Fadama, a suburb of Accra.

The President named the park close to the Chief Imam’s residence as “Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu’s Park,” as a national honour, in recognition of his leadership qualities and contribution to national development.

The event, which was observed on a modest note, was attended by a cross section of the Muslim community, including friends and well-wishers from other faiths.

The Muslim community in a prayer sought Allah’s continuous blessing for the Chief Imam and for peace, stability and prosperity of Ghana.

Sheikh Sharubutu, an Islamic scholar par excellence, is the focal point of the unity of the Muslim community and inter-religious dialogue for tolerance and peaceful co-existence among faiths in the country.

The much revered Islamic scholar has gained national and international recognition for his role in peace-building and national development.

He was once invited by the US Ambassador to Ghana, to his residence to observe Iftar (breaking of fast) during Ramadan as well as observe prayers, as a form of religious tolerance.

Being a spiritual leader, he has mentored a number of Muslims on good leadership and Islamic development for the good of the country and the Islamic religion as well.

Sheikh Sharubutu is a recipient of a number of awards both locally and internationally, notably a national award from the state and a honourary Doctorate degree conferred on him by the University of Ghana, in recognition of his contribution to national development.

As his contribution to education in Ghana, the Chief Imam has set up the Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Educational Fund (SUNSETFUND) to support needy ones to access education to unearth their talent for the benefit of society.

He has also established an educational complex for both western and Islamic education at Kasoa in the Central Region and also offers social protection to the poor and the needy, as individuals and organisations donate food items and other forms of support to feed the growing numbers of needy people who throng his residence during the Holy month of Ramadan.

By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman