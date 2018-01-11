Pres pledges support for Dogboe’s title bid

Government is ready to support efforts to ensure Ghana produce a new generation of world boxing champions, the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, has assured.

He gave his word on Tuesday when the new WBO Interim super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe and some members of his management team called on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

The visit was to present the title to the President who is a huge boxing enthusiast.

Dogboe stopped Mexican challenger, Cesar Juarez, in the fifth round of their scheduled 12 round WBO Interim super bantamweight championship to better his record to 18 wins while Juarez dropped to six losses and 20 wins.

According to the President, it was important excellent fighters like Dogboe and others are helped to realise their full potential, adding that, ‘government will help in whichever way to ensure you bring us the world title.’

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the boxer and his father/trainer, Paul Dogboe for working hard to bring honour to the nation.

He urged the entire team not to relent but work harder until they achieve the ultimate.

The President’s assurance confirmed the announcement by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac K. Asiamah, who informed the team after the fight that government would soon announce a handsome package for Isaac Dogboe.

Speaking with the media after the historic bout held at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Mr. Asiamah was full of praise for Dogboe who he described as a disciplined and determined boxer aiming to get to the top of his career.

He said the government in the coming weeks would announce a reward package for Dogboe to encourage other sports athletes to strive for success.

“I am so proud of him (Dogboe). He promised to deliver and has done that in an amazing fashion. I want to urge him to stay focused, determined and disciplined and the rewards will come his way.”

In a related development, the boxer, accompanied by his father, Paul Dogboe and Marwan Zakem, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

The team presented the title to him and thanked him for his show of support at the event.

Mr. Apeatu congratulated the boxer and presented a police cap to him in recognition of his effort and bravado.

The Dogboe team has also called on the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Iain Walker in Accra.

BY ANDREW NORTEY