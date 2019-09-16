Pres lauded for swift action on hierachy of NYA

RESHAPE Africa Initiative, an offspring of the Passionate Africa Leadership Institute (PALI), has commended the president for taking swift action against the top hierarchy of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in the alleged procurement breaches that has rocked the authority.

It said as an institute borne out of a deep passion to safeguard and preserve the Africa value system, high moral and ethical leadership, is impressed with the action taken by the President.

In a statement signed by its Founding President, Frank Paa Kumi, and copied the Ghanaian Times, Reshape Africa said besides commending President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the initiative expressed its disappointment in political appointees of the day, who were not placing premium on the interest of the governed and the poor taxpayer.

“Isn’t it disgusting the head of a state agency, who is supposed to show selfless leadership to the young generation, is rather milking and taking advantage of the system?” it quizzed and called for the passage of the ‘Conduct of Public Officers Bill’ with urgency to curb the rate of corruption within the public sector.

“We urge the appointing authority to do thorough background checks in future before appointments to prevent a recurrence of such gross misconduct,” the statement said.

Emmanuel Asigri, then acting Chief Executive Officer of the NYA and his two deputies – Richard Ebbah Obeng and Bright Acheampong – were sacked by President Akufo-Addo for engaging in procurement breaches amounting to GH¢4.5 million.

BY TIMES REPORTER