‘Pres had no idea of ‘access fee’’

President Nana Akufo-Addo had no idea whatsoever that expatriates were charged $100,000 to sit close to him, Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has stated.

“We want to be clear that we heard it just like almost everybody from the MP for Asawase on the floor of parliament and also through the media.

“The president had no knowledge whatsoever about the fact that people were being charged $100,000 to sit by him on a table, he had no idea whatsoever,” Mr Arhin insisted.

The President through the Chief of Staff has directed the Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanten “to come up and brief him and tell him whatever is entailed in this issue because just like you, we have no idea, absolutely no idea, the president had no idea whatsoever that a certain amount of money was being charged by anybody for people to sit by him.

“The President’s query to Mr Kyeremanten is to enable him understand all the issues related to the alleged sale of access to him at the recently held award ceremony.” –classfmonline.com