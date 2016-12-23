Pres-elect promises to restructure SADA

The President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced his intention to restructure the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) into Northern Development Authority (NDA) to make it a genuine instrument for the transformation of the three northern regions.

He said the authority, would be well managed under his administration to bridge the development gap in the three regions.

Mr. Akufo-Addo is on a two-day tour of the regions to thank the chiefs and people of the area for their support in the presidential elections held a fortnight ago. He assured them of his unflinching commitment to fulfilling all the promises he made to them during the campaign season when he visited the Overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area, the Nayiri, Naabohogu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, at Nalerigu in the Northern Region yesterday.

Nana Akufo-Addo appealed to the chiefs to pray for him to succeed as he prepared to assume office on January 7 next year to govern the country for the next four years.

“I am counting on you for your continued support, prayers and advice to make sure that we walk in the right direction, and do the right things for our country,” he said and appealed to the traditional leaders to also pray for the Vice President-elect, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he described as “son of the Nayiri”.

Touting the credentials of his vice, he said: “He is going to be the key figure in the reconstruction of the economy of our country. He is going to be the Chairman of the Economic Management Committee, so he is going to need your special prayers to make sure that he acts with wisdom and be successful in the discharge of his duties.”

According to the President-elect, the people of Nalerigu made a good choice by not only voting for him in the presidential elections, but also for Hajia Alima Mahama, the party’s candidate to represent them in parliament.

“It is a very good choice, and I want you, Nayiri, to know that she is going to be a part of the Akufo-Addo government from 2017. So you have a double burden. Two of your children are going to play a big role in my government. So we are going to need your wisdom and guidance to succeed.”

After the declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner in the December 7 polls, the first traditional ruler to pay a courtesy call on him was a delegation from the Nayiri, which was made up of prominent chiefs of Mamprugu.

While expressing his appreciation for the gesture, the President-elect said: “I have come here today, on my part, to also say thank you for the support and prayers for me. God listened to your prayers, and that is the basis for our victory.”

He also assured the Overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area of his commitment to helping improve the standard of living in the area, and appealed to them to pray to God to give him the energy to fulfill the promises he made to them.

“I want it to be said, when the history of our country is being written, that it was in Akufo-Addo’s time that Ghanaians began to enjoy widespread prosperity across the length and breadth of the country. And for that to happen, I am taking your advice that I have to bring everybody together, all the peoples of Ghana, without discrimination, as one united body to go forward and make Ghana the country of the dreams of our ancestors.

“It is possible and we can do it; with unity, courage and circumspection, we can do it. I pray to Almighty God that He gives me the opportunity to make this happen.”

Nayiri Sheriga, on his part, urged the President-elect to remain focused during his tenure of office, and work to improve the standard of living of all Ghanaians.

According to the Nayiri, Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory in the December 7 election came by “dint of hard work and focus. So, please remain focused and continue to work hard, and I am confident the Good Lord will grant you success”.

The Nayiri wished the President-elect and his incoming government a successful tenure of office, and urged him to bring all Ghanaians together and move the nation forward in unity.