Pres cuts sod for Ta’di Port phase III project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for work to start on phase three Takoradi Port project.

He said that the expansion at the Takoradi Port would definitely create a competitive economic empowerment for the people of the area, employment for the people and develop the entire nation.

The project will see the dredging of parts of the harbour from eight feet to 14 feet, to allow bigger vessels to enter the port with larger cargo.

The Takoradi port requires the berths capable of taking vessels at all tidal levels and terminals with adequate space, well equipped and capable of handling cargo of all volumes.

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has, therefore, sought to partner with the private sector to invest in these facilities.

The new container and multipurpose terminal to be built at the Takoradi Port, will be called the Atlantic Terminal Services or ATS Terminal with Ghana Ports and Habour Authority (GPHA) and Ibistec having 30 an 70 per cent shares respectively in the business.

The ATS Terminal will have 510,000 sq/m of total terminal operations area, 790m of quay wall with dredged depths of 16m Chart Datum (CD) to handle new Panamax Container vessels of 360m long with 52m width (capable of carrying more than 13,000 containers).

A 900m of quay wall with dredged depths of 14m CD for multipurpose vessels for the handling of general cargo of all kinds will be built.

The project will equip the port with state of the art operating equipment to include ship-to-shore cranes, rubber-type gantry cranes, mobile harbour cranes, reach-stackers, forklifts and terminal tractors, and trailers, including terminal operating offices and maintenance yard with effective security control systems.

The acting Director General of GPHA, Mr Edward Osei, said the project would make the Takoradi Port one of the most efficient ports in the West African sub region.

He said the project sum of 350 million Euros would change the face of the port to a modern and state of the art port capable of handling all containers.

The chairman of IbisTec, Mr Djan Kwame, said IbisTec has already developed a container depot called TACOTEL on 25 acre land which had been made a modern container depot.

He said the old oil berth would be relocated in order to construct a road from Pa Grant Round About to Gate 10 at the Port.

Mr Kwame said another road would be constructed from New Takoradi to the TACOTEL container depot, to avoid traffic on the main Takoradi to Sekondi road.

Photos show President Akufo-Addo operating an excavator to break the ground for work to start.

