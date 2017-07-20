Pres, CJ petitioned to impeach EC chairperson

Some workers of the Electoral Commission (EC) have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to initiate impeachment proceedings against Mrs Charlotte Osei, the chairperson of the commission for stated misconduct.

The petitioners, in a five-page document signed on their behalf by Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, a law lecturer at the University of Ghana, accused Mrs Osei of awarding contracts totalling millions of dollars without seeking approval from the commission.

“Your Excellency, I respectfully bring this Petition in accordance with Article 146(3) of the 1992 Constitution and humbly pray that the President forward same to Her Ladyship the Chief Justice for possible impeachment process.”

According to them, the EC boss took unilateral decisions including the abrogation of a contract the commission awarded to Super Tech Limited (STL), before she assumed office.

After abrogating the STL contract, the petitioners said that Mrs Osei awarded the contract to the tune of $21,999,592 without going through tender contrary to the Public Procurement Act.

In their view, the contracts could have been negotiated further down if the members of the commission had been involved, considering that the 2016 voters’ registration process required automatic reduction of such contracts.

On the issue of the Staff Endowment Fund, currently being investigated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), they stated that the allegations against the Deputy Commissioners and other staff had not been brought before the commission.

The petition added that the chairperson approved $76,000 as payment to an IT company, Dream Oval Limited without contract, breaching the Financial Administration Act.

Again, they claimed that Mrs Osei breached the 1992 Constitution, having been appointed as chairperson of the EC while holding a position at the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE).

“Mrs Osei was appointed chairperson of the Electoral Commission Ghana while holding office as chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education,” the petition stated and added that former President John Mahama said during her swearing-in ceremony that he received her resignation from NCCE on June 29.

Among other things, the petitioners accused the EC boss of constituting herself into the commission’s Tender Review Committee contrary to the Public Procurement Act, unilaterally awarding a contract of about $25,000 to a South African company, Quarzar Limited to change and redevelop the commission’s logo under the guise of rebranding, and submitting an estimate of more than GH¢1million for the renovation of the official bungalow of the chairperson without recourse to the commission.

They further alleged that Mrs Osei awarded contracts worth $14,310,961to some contractors including Messrs Contracts and Cads Limited for the construction of pre-fabricated district offices, adding that the contractor failed to meet the contract.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the presidency has received the petition.

