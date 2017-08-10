Pres: Bonsa Tyre, Aboso Glass factories to be revamped

Two abandoned factories, the Bonsa Tyre and the Aboso Glass factories, will be revived to propel the industrial potentials of the Tarkwa -Nsuaem and Prestea–Huni Valley districts of the Western Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated.

Already, two proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Trade and Industries on the revival of the Bonsa Tyre Factory, for study, he added.

The President gave the assurance following a request by the acting president of the Apinto Division Area of Wassa Fiase, Nana Adu Panyin II, at a durbar, on Tuesday, at the Tarkwa Layout Park.

This was during the second leg of his six -day tour of the Western and Central regions.

“Plans are far advanced for us to see how the Aboso Glass Factory and the Bonsa Tyre can be revived and soon we will have some results,” he disclosed.

He said the programmes on industrialisation were aimed at revitalising the economic activities in the country to promote jobs and wealth creation for the youth.

He assured that the moneys earmarked for the various projects would soon be released.

President Akufo-Addo said assessment of the One-Constituency, One-million dollar initiative, was on course with a team working on the report. “We are committed to the processes,” he stated.

He added that government would explore opportunities for the establishment of a gold refinery in Tarkwa.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the massive votes he secured in Tarkwa in 2016 elections and assured the people of Wassa Fiase that he would not disappoint them.

Commenting on the delays on the payment of royalties, he noted that bureaucracy was one critical factor affecting disbursement but assured that the matter would be resolved.

He explained that the economy was saddled with debts but stressed that the debts would be turned into wealth. “I am not afraid of debts. We will turn these debts into wealth as we work on the fiscal policies and promote growth and development.”

Nana Adu Panyin stated that the raw materials like sand for the Aboso Glass Factory were available in Apinto and could be exploited to feed the company, whose revival would rekindle economic life in Tarkwa and its environs.

He indicated that, the revival of the tyre company was a major step to save the country the ordeal in importing second hand tyres.

The Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, said the Tarkwa enclave has the potential to be developed into an industrial hub.

“Tarkwa is now cosmopolitan,” he said, adding that the University of Mines at Tarkwa has a lot of potentials and needed to be assisted to deliver on its mandate.”

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TARKWA