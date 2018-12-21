Pres backs Normalisation C’ttee to restructure football

Ghana President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, believes there will be a ‘sane football administration’ in the country after the Anas expose.

In June this year, a documentary by famed journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed corruption in football in the country.

Some officials and referees were captured on camera taking bribes to influence matches.

The government immediately shut down the Ghana Football Association and declared the secretariat a crime scene.

Later, moves to liquidate the GFA was halted and FIFA set up a Normalisation Committee to bring football back.

At Wednesday’s presidential encounter with the media, President Akufo-Addo is confident things will change for the better.

“What I’m hoping for out of what has happened is that, through this Normalisation Committee…the process is there for them to make a new constitution and put in a structure that, hopefully, will prevent the kind of things that we have seen in the past,” he said at Wednesday’s Meet the Press.

“That is my hope and I think it should be the hope of all of us. I’m hoping, that the people who have been put on that Normalisation Committee, certainly from what I know of all of them; these are very upright, straightforward, intelligent, capable Ghanaians.

“I think that they are going to lead the process of a more sane football administration, making rules that will be more transparent in the way things are done.’”

He called for a good mix of all interest groups in football administration in Ghana.

He added: ”The interests of the spectators and audience, the interest of those who put money in football, the interest of the administrators, the interest of the players, the clubs…It’s a whole bundle of things.

“We have to be able to find a way of linking them together.” -Myjoyonline