Pres Akufo-Addo, ex pres Mahama, others show sympathy

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has joined a number of well meaning Ghanaians, including former President John Mahama to express sympathies to players and officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko who were involved in a road accident on Wednesday evening.

President Akufo-Addo who is a supporter of the Porcupine Warriors posted on his twitter handle yesterday; “Saddened by the news of the accident involving players and officials of Kotoko, my heart goes out to the team.”

He wished the injured a speedy recovery and consoled the family of the Assistant Equipment Officer, George Kofi Asare who lost his life in the accident.

Wednesday’s accident happened at Nkawkaw when the team was returning to their base after honouring a week 22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) game against Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium which they lost 1-0.

Mr Asare died on the spot while several players and technical members of the team sustained various degrees of injuries.

Former President John Dramani Mahama who is an avid football fan also wished the injured a speedy recovery and extended sympathies to the family of the deceased.

He urged Ghanaians to pray for the club to recover early enough.

Former President Mahama wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning “Let’s remember Asante Kotoko S.C. in our prayers.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), also sent a heartfelt message to Kotoko after the accident

According to a statement issued by the communication department of the GFA, a high-powered delegation has been sent to the Holy Family hospital to support the victims as they receive treatments.

“The GFA has established contact with the club and our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

“We urge all to pray for our brothers at this difficult moment. The GFA and the entire football fraternity are devastated by the sad development.

The board, management, technical team and playing body of Accra Hearts of Oak have also expressed its sympathies to Kotoko over Wednesday’s unfortunate accident.

A statement signed by Hearts Communications Manager, Kwame Opare Addo said “the entire Hearts family is devastated by the tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the departed and the injured officials and players of Kotoko.”

“We pray for a quick recovery for those injured and pray for strength and fortitude for the entire Kotoko family and wish them the very best on this unfortunate moment.”

“We have the conviction that you will overcome this storm just as your motto says ‘Wu kum apem a, apem beba.”

By Raymond Ackumey