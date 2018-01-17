Pres addresses media today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will have an encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House today on the performance of his administration in the past year.

The President will use the opportunity to brief the media on some of the successes and challenges of his government and give reporters the chance to ask questions.

This will be the second time the President will be have such an encounter with the media since he took office in January last year.

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the various sector ministers will be present at the encounter to assist the President.

President Akufo-Addo, last year, rolled out the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme in the agricultural sector, Free Senior High School in the education sector, and the One District One Factory Programme, an industrialisation programme.

The government also eliminated a number of taxes which it termed as “nuisance taxes” to businesses to enable them expand, increase their productivity and create jobs.

The allowances of teacher and nursing trainees, which were cancelled by the previous administration, were restored by government last year.

Among the successes of the government was the political will to fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey and its associated challenges.

However, the government struggled with dealing with political party violence, especially from actors within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The media will be given the opportunity to probe the government on these and other issues today.

By Yaw Kyei