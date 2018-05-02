Pre-match ordeal contributed to Dreams FC defeat – Coach

Abdul Karim Zito, Head Coach of Premier League side, Dreams FC, has said their 5-0 away loss to West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), was a fair results saying ‘the better side won’.

Zito, who spoke to the GNA Sports in an interview after the match said, they accepted the defeat because their preparations for the game, was hampered by unforeseen circumstances.

He said WAFA took advantage of their weakness and punished them for it.

“We accept the defeat even though it was hard to take. In football that is what happens if you don’t get enough rest and concentration. On our way to Sogakope for the match, our bus broke down and took us about two hours to repair.

“Unfortunately after repairing the bus, it broke down again and we took another bus which also developed similar fault. So we had to continue the rest of the journey in batches from Sege to Sogakope.

“Some picked taxis whilst others were helped by private vehicles. So we got to the match venue an hour before the match,” Zito explained.

“So seriously, you could tell that our players were very fatigued even before kick-off and it was evident in the game. From afar it was easy to notice that the players couldn’t even run and WAFA took that advantage. But we accept that it is one of those hazards and we have learnt our lessons from it.”

“But I will appeal to our supporters not to lose hope. We are still on course to achieving our objective for the season – which is to get a good position for the season,” he added.

Dreams FC visited the Red Bull Arena, in Sogakope in their match day 10 Premier League game to WAFA where they recorded their heaviest defeat in their short Premier league stint.

Charles Boateng bagged a brace and assisted Justice Amate before Richard Danso and substitute Augustine Boakye added their names to the score sheet to humiliate their opponents in a domineering fashion.

Dreams FC are however occupying the second position on the league log with 17 points after 10 games. –GNA