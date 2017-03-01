PPP solicits First Lady’s support

A delegation of the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), promoting sexual and reproductive health of adolescents in Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in Accra yesterday.

It was to seek the First Lady’s support for a Japanese government funded project on sexual and reproductive health (SRH), to be implemented soon in the country.

Mr. Kweku Brenu, leader of the delegation, said the PPAG and the Japanese Organisation for International Co-operation in Family Planning (JOICEP) has worked enormously together on sexual and reproductive issues.

He said the two organisations have over the years gained experience on sexual and reproductive health, and had intended to execute a project on these areas with funding from the government of Japan.

Mr. Brenu, who is also chairman of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), said, “We are here to officially request the support of the Office of the First Lady to enable us have a maximum support in all aspects where supports are needed, to make the goals and objectives of the project a reality.”

He said that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) was part of the programme, adding that ‘vacant positions are currently available for result-oriented and committed individuals with the requisite expertise on the above stated field’.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo, who said she was honoured to receive the PPAG team, promised to work with them to make the project succeed.

The PPAG is a member of the IPPF, and a leading provider of Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), Education and Services.

The NGO was set up in 1967 to provide family planning services to Ghanaians and over the years, its work has expanded to cover a whole range of SRH services.

Today, the PPAG has expanded its work to include maternal and child health care, infertility management, and voluntary counselling and testing (VCT) for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV and AIDS.

It also provides other SRH services (for example, programmes for the management of erectile dysfunction).