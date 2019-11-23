Powerlifting championship organised for para athletes

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Ghana, in collaboration with the Limitless Foundation and the Ghana Para Power-lifting Association (GPPA) on November 16, organised a one-day Para Power-lifting Open Championship at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

The GPPA and the NPC-Ghana used the championship to select national team players for the Abuja 2020, Manchester 2020 and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in February and August next year respectively.

In total, 17 athletes from the Brong, Ashanti, Northern and Greater Accra Regions competed in different categories.

The AH (Haleczko) formula – which multiplies a corresponding body weight coefficient by the best weight lifted by the athlete to give the ranking points was used for the assessment of the athletes.

The event was sponsored by Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City and was attended by the President of the Nigerian Para Power-lifting Federation who also sent two (2) Internationally Accredited Category two Referees from Nigeria to officiate the competition.

Also in attendance was Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah – President of the Ghana Olympic Committee/Ghana Weightlifting Federation President and representatives from the French Embassy Mad. Genevieve Patington.

Para Power-lifting is a strength sport that consists of only Benchpress and is practiced by persons with lower limb physical disability/impairment.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said it will set up new administrative departments in line with the Council’s vision for the Association.

The new departments to be created are; Competitions Department, Human Resource Department , National Teams Department, Audit and Compliance, as well as Marketing and Sponsorship Department. – GNA