Portugal ﻿through to ﻿Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo took his career tally to 99 international goals yesterday as Portugal qualified for the 2020 European Championship with a 2-0 win at Luxembourg.

The Juventus star rushed to tap in a shot by teammate Diogo Jota that was just inches from going over the goal-line in the 86th minute. The nudge left Jota without his first international goal, and Ronaldo one more strike from the century mark.

Bruno Fernandes got Portugal’s first goal against the flow of play in the 39th when he scored from a long pass by Bruno Silva.

Luxembourg had outplayed Portugal until that point, dealing with the poor field conditions better than the defending European champions.

Portugal advanced to Euro 2020 in second place in Group B. Ukraine had already gone through as the group winner.

“Our performance was good given the conditions,” Fernandes said. “We knew this game would be based on quantity rather than quality. We battled a lot and our great spirit is what helped us to win.” – MailOnline