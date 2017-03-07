Pope expresses confidence in Ghana’s democracy

Pope Francis has expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to contribute to the development of Africa, with the country’s impressive democratic credentials.

With Ghana’s peace progress and democratic development, the Papal was optimistic the country was on the path to providing greater quality of life for peaceful existence, protection of rights and improved wellbeing for the people.

Making these known in Accra on Friday, His Eminence Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, a special envoy of Pope Francis to Ghana, told journalists that the church was supporting the country in the areas of education, health and many more, to drive the development agenda.

The special envoy was speaking at the Apostolic Nunciature (Holy See Embassy) in Accra ahead of the 40 years celebration of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Ghana held on Friday evening.

The Cardinal doubles as the president of both the Governatorate and the Pontifical Commission of the Vatican City State.

Cardinal Giuseppe who holds the second position next to the Pope, compared to a vice president of a state, represented the Pope in the country’s 60th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

Commending Ghana for its peace progress in Africa, he said development was the new name for peace, adding that, development in Ghana should not be for a selected few.

Cardinal Giuseppe, therefore, called on the government to make development in the country all-inclusive to deepen democracy and expand public participation.

The Special Envoy urged the strengthening of the good cooperation between Ghana and the Catholic Church, as the latter encouraged the government to work harder in the development drive.

By Jonathan Donkor