Political parties in Effutu embrace peace, harmony

Political parties in the Effutu constituency in the Central Region at a day’s post-election workshop on ‘Promoting electoral integrity in Ghana-2016 election and beyond’ at Winneba have pledged to continue to be ambassadors of peace, tranquility and harmony.

They indicated that there was only one Effutu they had and it was the responsibility of all and sundry to play their respective roles as a means of creating conducive environment to live peacefully.

The workshop was organised by Socioserve-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation in collaboration with the Effutu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) and sponsored by European Union.

It was on the theme, ‘Reflection on election 2016: Sharing the experiences to shape the future’ and the first of its kind to be organised in the constituency after elections.

The programme was part of an ongoing intervention by Socioserve-Ghana and its partners to promote peace, transparency and credibility before and after the 2016 general elections.

Mr. Francis Rmanus Arloo,the Effutu Municipal NCCE Director and and Mr. John Obuaba Project Coordinator of Socioserve-Ghana took the participants through the electoral process to the transition period.

Among some concerns the participants raised were, low turnout and voters standing in hot sun on the street in long queues waiting to vote.

They expressed the need for the authorities to intensify their education six months before elections to enable registered voters to come out in their numbers to cast their ballots and to relocate polling stations where it was necessary.-GNA