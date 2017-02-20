Police to prosecute perpetrators of mob actions

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an exercise, involving the use of modern technology, including cameras to arrest and prosecute all persons who exact instant justice on suspected criminals.

It therefore, advised members of the public to report all suspected criminals to the police, who have the mandate to arrest and prosecute criminals.

The move comes in the wake of reported incidents of instant justice nationwide.

“The Police Administration has observed with grave concern the resurgence of the menace of instant justice, whereby persons suspected to have committed criminal offences are attacked by a mob and beaten or even lynched. One of such cases is an incident where a lady is alleged to have stolen something at Kejetia-Kumasi, was caught, stripped naked and brutally assaulted by a mob”, a statement signed and copied The Ghanaian Times by Superintendent Cephas Arthur, Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service said.

The statement reminded the public that persons who visit instant justice on suspected criminals may themselves be committing crimes such as assault and murder, and would be liable for prosecution.

“It must be noted that no one is deemed guilty of any offence until so proven by a competent court of jurisdiction,” the statement added.

It said instant justice had no place in a democratic dispensation, became it violates the rights of victims and resulted in a situation where suspects escaped justice.

The statement appealed to members of the public who chanced upon such incidents to call the police on MTN & Vodafone short-code 18555 or 191, on all networks for prompt response.

By Times Reporter