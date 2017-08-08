Police to adopt innovative communication strategies to combat crime – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu has urged officers of the Public Affairs Department of the Police Service, to adopt innovative communication strategies to meet international best practices.

He said communication played a vital role for the police to enable it to effectively communicate with its stakeholders, hence the need to develop such strategies.

The IGP said this when he opened a four-day strategic communications training workshop for 20 Public Affairs officers of the Service in Accra yesterday.

The training aims at boosting the morale of the participants in the area of public speaking, writing, reputation management and crisis management skills in policing.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said it was the goal of the police administration to position the Service as one of the best 10 Police Service in the world and a leading one in Africa by 2020.

The Police he said recognised the strategic role of the Public Affairs Department which was assigned to ensure that a better window of communication is opened to the public.

The Director-General of the Police Affairs Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu in his welcome address, said effective communication was very critical to maintain relationship between the police and its stakeholders.

He said participants would be taken through practical strategic communication including field work, public speaking, multimedia and communication techniques.

The director said the workshop would help guide participants in communication activities and to develop robust, modern communication strategies that will boost their mission to prevent, detect and fight crime to ensure public safety.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi