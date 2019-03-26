Police sergeant commits suicide at Efasu

General Sergeant (G/Sgt) Mohammed Fuseini of the Marine Police, on Sunday morning, committed suicide by shooting himself with an AK 47 assault rifle at Efasu, near Half Assini, in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

A crime scene management team from Sekondi, including Half Assini and Marine Police from Takoradi, led by the Deputy Western Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Hussein Awinaba, had visited the scene.

They found the supine dead body lying in a pool of blood and, with the rifle lying beside his legs, the Ghanaian Times was told.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, after photographs and inspection, has been deposited at police hospital mortuary in Accra, for autopsy.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the story yesterday.

She explained that, at about 8: 30 am on Sunday, G/Sgt Fuseini Mohammed of Marine Police, Anyinase, with no.37400, was on duty at Osagyefo Barge, Efasu near Half Assini.

DSP Adiku added that the deceased shot himself dead with an AK 47 assault rifle after he sent Lance Corporal Iddrisu Kafando Muntari, number 51484, with whom he was on duty to buy a shaving blade for him (Fuseini).

She told the Ghanaian Times that G/Sgt Mohammed left a note which read “I cannot take this disgrace, something I don’t know” including his wife’s and two other phone numbers.

The Police PRO refuted claims that Mohammed’s case was connected to the ongoing investigations into thefts on the Osagyefo Power Barge.



FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, SEKONDI