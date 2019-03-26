News

Police sergeant commits suicide at Efasu

March 26, 2019
0 378 1 minute read
G .Sgt Mohammed Fuseini

General Sergeant (G/Sgt) Mohammed Fuseini of the Marine Police, on Sunday morning, committed suicide by shooting himself with an AK 47 assault rifle at Efasu, near Half Assini, in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

 A crime scene management team from Sekondi, including Half Assini and Marine Police from Takoradi, led by the Deputy Western Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Hussein Awinaba, had visited the scene.

They found the supine dead body lying in a pool of blood and, with the rifle lying beside his legs, the Ghanaian Times was told.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, after photographs and inspection, has been deposited at police hospital mortuary in Accra, for autopsy.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the story yesterday.

She explained that, at about 8: 30 am on Sunday, G/Sgt Fuseini Mohammed of Marine Police, Anyinase, with no.37400, was on duty at Osagyefo Barge, Efasu near Half Assini.

DSP Adiku added that the deceased shot himself dead with an AK 47 assault rifle after he sent Lance Corporal Iddrisu Kafando Muntari, number 51484, with whom he was on duty to buy a shaving blade for him (Fuseini).

She told the Ghanaian Times that G/Sgt Mohammed  left a note which read “I cannot take this disgrace, something I don’t know” including  his wife’s and two other phone numbers.

The Police PRO refuted claims that Mohammed’s case was connected to the ongoing investigations into thefts on the Osagyefo Power Barge.


FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, SEKONDI

Show More

Related Articles

We’ll achieve Ghana Beyond Aid vision within next decade – President

March 26, 2019

﻿Chief grabbed for allegedly assaulting policeman

March 26, 2019

Govt committed to building educ infrastructure – MCE

March 26, 2019

Kenyan teacher wins global prize

March 26, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close