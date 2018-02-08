Police launches 10-yr transformation programme

As part of efforts to enhance policing in the country, the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday launched a programme called Transformation Agenda in Accra.

The key drivers of the 10-year programme are the Community Policing, Criminal Investigations Department, Police Intelligence and Professional Standard and Information, and Communication Technology

The programme is meant to achieve 13 objectives such as provide the police with modern communication and policing equipment, develop a comprehensive policy to enhance the capacity of the police to tackle cybercrimes and security issues, among others, set by government to improve the Ghana Police Service.

The Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, launching the programme, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that the 13 strategic objectives outlined to transform the Police Service to respond to challenges in the country were achieved.

He underscored the need for secured environment for socio-economic development, adding that no investor would want to risk investing in a country with high security risk.

The Chairman commended the Police Administration for the initiative and urged the public to support the police in the transformation programme to help promote peace and security across the country.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Henry Quartey, said the government had embarked on several initiatives aimed at retooling the GPS to perform its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and properties.

He said the ministry was seeking to increase the numbers of police personnel by recruiting about 2000 this year in an effort to reach the international acceptable benchmark of one police personnel to 500 people.

The minister said a number of robust vehicles and motorbikes have been made available to the Service to boost its crime fighting strategies, adding that plans were far advanced to acquire protective equipment and related logistics needed for safe, effective and efficient policing.

The Inspector General of Police Mr David Asante-Apeatu said a 20,000 unit housing scheme to properly accommodate officers was being considered as a matter of priority.

He said improving the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to tackle emerging crimes and trends was a major concern in the transformation drive to increase public confidence, adding that, “We have therefore embarked on forensic and cyber training programme, among others, for personnel of the CID, we are also collaborating with other statkeholders to establish cyber laboratories.”

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi