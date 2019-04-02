Police investigate killing of mourner

The police are investigating the alleged shooting and killing of a mourner, at the funeral of a traditional warrior at Klefe-Achatime, in the Ho municipality.

The shot from the locally manufactured gun of Samuel Letsa, 66, was said to have hit Simon K. Dzanku, 62, in the neck and throat, killing him instantly, during a musketry.

The suspect is in police custody helping in investigations into the incident while the body of Dzanku has been taken to the Volta Regional Hospital, Ho, for preservation and autopsy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday, said that, “For now we are treating the case as murder”.

He said, the chief of the town, Togbe Amegboe IV, led the suspect to the Ho Central Police Station to report the case.

DSP Danso said the locally manufactured gun has been retrieved by the police.

﻿FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO