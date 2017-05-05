Police investigate death of East Tanokrom resident

The Takoradi Police have begun investigations into the alleged murder of Alhassan Zambrama, a 40-year-old resident of East Tanokrom, in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region, at dawn on Monday.

Sources say that two suspects, one Yakubu and another person, allegedly sneaked into the room of Alhassan, cut the throat and escaped from the scene.

But, the two suspects, sources added, are being sought for, to help the police to unravel the circumstances leading to the alleged murder of Alhassan.

The Ghanaian Times had gathered that police investigators have retrieved one sharp machete with blood stains at the crime scene, at the house at East Tanokrom, in the Ahmadiyya School area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku confirmed the story to The Ghanaian Times.

He said police had begun full-scale investigations to establish the cause of the death of Alhassan, who had been described as ‘money vender’ at the Black Market at the Market Circle in the central business district of Takoradi.

“We have still not got many details on the alleged murder of Alhassan. The police have begun asking questions at the scene as part of efforts to get to the bottom of the matter,” ASP Adiku said.

She said at about 7:20am on Monday, May 1, Fuseini Ibrahim, landlord of House Number Pt.197, reported at the Takoradi Police Station that at about 5.20am, he returned from the mosque and was told that his tenant, Alhassan, a Nigerien, had been murdered in his room.

ASP Adiku said the body was conveyed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for preservation and post mortem examination.

“Investigations continue and all efforts are being made to arrest one Yakubu and an accomplice,” the PRO told The Ghanaian Times.

From Clement Adzei Boye,Takoradi