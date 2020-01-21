Police gun down 2 armed robbers –retrieve ammunition, handcuffs, axes, facemasks

Two suspected armed robbers were yesterday shot dead during an exchange of fire with the police at Oyibi, a suburb of Accra.

The deceased identified as Ali Abass also called Ali Hero and Charles Donkor also known as Killer Boss, were said to be on the police wanted listed for the past two years for their involvement in the Royal Motors robbery, Ashiaman Filling Station robbery and Kwabenya jail break among other criminal activities.

Items retrieved from them were one SMG Mark 4 rifle, two Mark 2 rifles, one G3 219mm ammunition, one Mark 4 Riffle, two Mall Hammers 47 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, six G3 ammunitions, pair of handcuffs, two axes and a face mask.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Frederick Adu Anim, told journalists at a press briefing in Accra yesterday that on January 19, the Accra Regional Intelligence Unit received information about a group of armed robbers who were going to embark on a robbery spree at Oyibi and Apollonia areas all in Accra.

DCOP Anim said in the early hours of yesterday morning, precisely at about 1:15am, a team of policemen acting on this information proceeded to Oyibi on surveillance.

Close to the Oyibi check point, he said, the team intercepted a green Nissan pickup with registration number GT 6018-1with the robbers on board.

DCOP Anim said when the suspects’ driver was signalled to stop, he refused and sped off.

According to him, the Police pursued the vehicle and when they were closing up, the suspects started firing at the police leading to a shoot-out.

DCOP Anim said the deceased, Donkor sustained gunshots wounds but was pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The Commander said further intelligence led to the hide out of his accomplices at Dodowa Bawleshie (near Block factory) where on seeing the police, engaged in an exchange of fire with them.

“Ali was shot dead in the exchange while the others managed to escape,” DCOP Anim stated.

DCOP Anim said Ali Hero was among the gang who robbed and raped a resident at a location near Trassaco last year.

He said on October 7, 2019, Ali, Rambo, Fuseini, C.J and Raymond together attempted to rob a residence at Anyaa where one of them, C J was shot and killed by the victim.

DCOP Anim recalled that in 2014, Donkor was arrested with three foreign pistols and three rounds of ammunitions and was put before court and later granted bail.

The two, he said were again involved in a quarry robbery at Kasoa in the Central Region in June 2019, where they shot a police officer but, he ended up killing two of them.

In another development, DCOP Anim explained that the Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers for allegedly robbing a mobile money vendor at Santoe in Accra.

Jeremiah Osei, mason, Bismark Wiafe, commercial driver and Francis Norvor also known as Mugabe.

DCOP Anim said on January 15, 2020 at about 1:30pm, Wiafe and Osei armed with a locally manufactured pistol and a knife entered a shop belonging to the victim under the pretext of withdrawing mobile money from their phones.

He said in the process, the suspects attacked and held the victim and ordered her to show them where she had kept her money.

“They then snatched her handbag which contained keys and some identification cards and bolted. The victim raised alarm and people who heard her call for help pursued the suspects and apprehended Osei and Wiafe. They were handed over to the Police,” he added.

DCOP Anim said during investigation, the suspects admitted robbing the victim at gun point and mentioned Norvor as the one who provided the pistol and was later arrested.

The Commander said the police have since retrieved a locally manufactured pistol and some cartridges.

He said further investigations into the matter is ongoing, meanwhile, suspects have been arraigned.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI