Police grant bail to 22 UCC student leaders

The entire 22 student leaders of Atlantic (ATL) Hall of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), arrested as a result of a recent vandalism on the UCC campus, have been made to sign a bail bond by the police.

Each student signed a GH150,000 bond with one surety as police carry on with investigations into the rampage that occurred during ATL hall week celebration, resulting in injuries to a number of students and destruction of property.

Briefing The Ghanaian Times, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Irene Oppong, said the bond would enable the police to invite the students as and when they are needed to help in investigations.

She said, the police was treating the case as a criminal matter, and would carry out thorough investigations into the acts of vandalism by the students.

The students were invited by the police last Wednesday (March 22) to assist with investigations, following a meeting the police administration had with the UCC authorities, to enable the police to carry out a thorough investigation.

It would be recalled that a violent clash between students of Oguaa Hall of the UCC and their counterpart from the Atlantic Hall, who were backed by students from the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, and Unity Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) last Friday night.

Representatives from both Commonwealth and Unity halls, who were on campus at the instance of ATL Hall, which was celebrating its hall week, were said to have launched an attack on residents of Oguaa hall when they were prevented from entering the facility.

It took personnel from the UCC police station with reinforcement from the Regional Police headquarters about seven hours to finally restore calm on campus amidst firing of warning shots and rubber bullets as well as tear gas to disperse the irate students.

A number of students, who were caught up in the melee, were treated and discharged at the UCC hospital.

A student, who was stabbed in the spine, was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, but was subsequently transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in critical condition.

Another student from the Cape Coast Technical University, who was on campus, to assist the brother in business transaction was stabbed in the back, forehead and hand, and is currently receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

A number of vehicles, including a bus belonging to the Oguaa hall had their windscreens and other parts destroyed during the confrontation.

The glass door, notice board and other property belonging to the hall were also destroyed.



From David O. Yarboi-Tetteh, Cape Coast