Police foil attempted bank robbery in Tema

The Tema Community One Police is investigating the circumstances under which armed robbers allegedly broke into the National Investment Bank branch at the Meridian enclave on Sunday dawn.

They however did not steal anything.

The robbers numbering six, armed with knives and other implements entered the banking hall at about 2:15 am after breaking the back emergency exit door where they ransacked the teller drawers and secured one of the two vault keys but threw it away on realising they could not access the vault.

Police said the robbers attempted to remove a flat screen television set and a decoder but abandoned it and bolted by scaling the fence wall when a security man alerted an armed police on duty and they both rushed to the exit door ready to engage them.

The Ghanaian Times also gathered that on Saturday after the bank closed at 4:00pm, a security man by name Bernard Baah, during routine checks to ensure switches had been turned off among others things, found a polythene bag containing an amount of GH¢35,534.00 left behind by the Head Teller, Mrs Medina Ablorh, and hid it in the boot of one of the bank’s cars parked in the yard.

Baah after locking the bank gave the keys to his supervisor, Christian Ago who sent same to the police station for safe keeping.

For unknown reasons Baah did not inform his supervisor immediately about the money in the polythene bag.

The money turned out to be National Lottery Authority coupon sales supposed to have been lodged into the authority’s account.

Interestingly Baah informed the supervisor about the money in the polythene bag Sunday morning after the botched robbery operation.

The Tema Community One District Commander Chief Superintendent Stephen K. Kwakye confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times yesterday and said it was under investigation.

Meanwhile Medina Ablorh who was detained on Tuesday by police to assist in investigations was bailed yesterday.

Chief Supt Kwakye said six break-ins had been recorded among some financial institutions located in the Meridian enclave since January 2019, adding police was doing all it can to unravel those behind those robberies.

FROM GODFRED BLAY GIBBAH, TEMA