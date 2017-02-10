Police Assures graduate recruits

The Ghana Police Service has said the seeming silence on graduate enlistment is not a sign of delay or cessation of the process.

A statement signed by Director/Public Affairs Superintendent of Police, Cephas Arthur and released in Accra on Wednesday said the process was still ongoing.

“Applicants are hereby assured that they will be apprised of the status of their application, and the next step or stage in due course” the statement said.

It therefore, entreated members of the public, especially applicants to exercise patience to ensure efficient and successful exercise.



By Times Reporter