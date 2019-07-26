Police arrest 66 pedestrians for refusing to use footbridges

The police on Wednesday arrested 66 pedestrians, who allegedly refused to use completed footbridges on the Madina-Adentan highway, in Accra.

The exercise, which was aimed at bringing sanity on the stretch of the road, was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Commanding Officer in charge of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command.

ACP Ofori said the pedestrians who were apprehended were educated on the dangers of refusing to use the bridges and have since been cautioned and released by the police.

He said the police for some time now have noticed that the newly constructed footbridges were not put to use by pedestrians, which caused obstruction and posed danger to them.

ACP Ofori said pedestrians crossed the dual carriage road, endangering their lives and other road users.

He said the police would keep surveillance on that stretch of the road, to ensure that people use the bridges.

“The police would still ensure the active 30-day exercise was complied with, by the road users,’’ ACP Ofori said.

He said the police would visit schools and community leaders and educate them on the need to use the footbridges.

ACP Ofori appealed to the assembly, schools and other community leaders to educate residents on the use of footbridges and other road safety measures.

The Ghanaian Times reported in its Tuesday, June 11 issue, that three of the six footbridges on the highway had been completed for use.

Work on the abandoned footbridges was re-awarded in November last year, following violent demonstrations by Adentan residents, after more than 24 deaths and 64 injuries were recorded on the road.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when a female student of WASS died on the spot when she was knocked down and killed by a taxi cab in front of the school.

The spontaneous reaction from the residents compelled government to award the project to six new contractors to ensure early completion and save motorists and pedestrians from further agony.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI