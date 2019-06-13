Police arrest 40 motor riders for traffic offences

A total of 40 motor riders were on Tuesday arrested by the police for various offences in the Accra metropolis.

The riders whose motor cycles were also impounded were using unauthorised routes, expired documents, driving without proper documentation such as licences, road worthy certificates and insurance.

The exercise which was conducted at Trust Bank area by the Motor Cycle Enforcement Team of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (C/MTTU) was to ensure safety on the roads.

The second in-command of the C/MTTU, Chief Superintendent of Police(C/Supt) Agnes Caesar confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday and expressed worry about dangerous driving on the part of some riders which had resulted in the death of commuters and maimed others.

“Most of the riders fail to abide by the regulations, they ride through red lights which sometimes crush pedestrians who are crossing the streets,” he said.

C/Supt Caesar said from January to May this year, 853 motor accidents had been recorded in the Accra metropolis involving 251 motor cycles, resulting in the death and injuries of pedestrians.

She said offenders would be processed for motor courts to serve as deterrent to others, adding that the exercise would continue to ensure that the roads were safe for road users.

She advised riders to abide by road safety regulations, adding that recalcitrant riders would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Riders should also endeavour to get all the documentation and also renew them,” she added.

Touching on the blockage of roads for social programmes, C/Supt Caesar said it was an offence to block roads for funerals and parties, and expressed the need for the Police to be notified on such issues.

BY ANITA NYARKO YIRENKYI