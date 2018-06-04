Police arrest 16 suspected illicit drug dealers

The police last Wednesday arrested 16 suspected dealers in illicit drugs at Tema Community Two.

Briefing the media, the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCOP) Nana Asomah Hinneh revealed that items retrieved from the suspects, who are all males, included dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, tramadol tablets, scissors and knives.

He said they were being screened after which those found culpable would be arraigned, adding that the operation would be sustained.

The Regional Police Commander expressed worry that the youth instead of engaging in profitable activities, were dealing and using illicit drugs, which would destroy them.

He said the police would use drones to make their operations successful, and advised the youth to desist from unlawful activities to avoid trouble with the law.

Nana Asomah Hinneh appealed to the public to support the police with information, to facilitate the arrest of criminals.

FROM DZIFA TETTEH, TEMA