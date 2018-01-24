POJOSS marks anniversary with public lecture

The headmistress of Pope John Senior High and Junior Seminary (POJOSS) Madam Benedicta Foli, has stressed the need for functional education to improve socio-economic development of the nation.

Madam Foli made the remark during the final anniversary lecture of the school at the weekend.

Speaking on the theme “Functional Education as a tool for national development,” she said functional education spontaneously inferred from the influence of the environment, a kind of education that helps workers to utilise their everyday activities.

Madam Foli said workers were able to increase their capacity through such education.

Explaining further, the headmistress said, in the ancient period people documented events on the walls and such inscriptions together with oral communication were passed on from generation to generation, thus improving society.

However, she said although functional education required skills, knowledge and attitude, several educational reforms targeted at skill, and knowledge development, had not yielded the desired results.

She was of the view that Junior and Senior High School concept could help students make use of the resources around to develop themselves for the benefit of society.

