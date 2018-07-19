Pogba: We gave Messi no respect at World Cup

PAUL Pogba gave a passionate team talk before France’s World Cup round-of-16 win over Argentina, stating to teammates “Messi or no Messi, we don’t give a s—.”

The Manchester United midfielder also called on his team mates to “kill” their opponents, a French TV documentary has shown, as France came from 2-1 down to win 4-3 in Kazan.

Pogba was heavily criticised before the tournament after an underwhelming season with United, and a France Football poll showed fans felt the midfielder was not even worth a starting role in Russia.

Coach Didier Deschamps ignored public and media opinion as Pogba started six of France’s seven matches — only missing the final group game against Denmark with France already through – and was widely regarded as one of the top performers as France went on to beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

In a TF1 documentary entitled “Les Bleus 2018: au cœur de l’épopée russe” (“The Blues 2018, at the heart of their Russian epic”), Pogba is shown giving a stirring team talk in the dressing room just after Deschamps has spoken to the squad.

“The details boys. Fellas! We want warriors on the pitch today,” Pogba said. “I don’t want to go home tonight. Me, this evening, I’m not going home. Tomorrow, we’re staying at the hotel.

“We’re going to eat that f—ing sauteed pasta again. I don’t give a s—, we’re not going home. We’re going to finish happy. I want us to have a party tonight.

“I want everyone. Today, we run ourselves to death out on the pitch. No one lets anyone else down. No one drops off. On the pitch, we’re all together. Good guys and warriors. Soldiers. We’re going to kill them today, these Argentines. Messi or no Messi, we don’t give a s—.

“We’re coming to win the f—ing World Cup. We have to get through this to do that. Come on boys!” – ESPN