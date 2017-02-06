PNC’s Deputy General Secretary’s dismissal confirmed by NEC

The second highest body after congress of the People’s National Convention (PNC), the National Executive Committee (NEC), has endorsed the dismissal of the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed.

In a crucial meeting, the NEC affirmed the earlier decision of the party’s leader, Dr. Edward Mahama to dismiss Mr.Mohammed from his position after accusing the leadership of embezzling party funds.

NEC took the decision on Saturday, after Mr. Mohammed allegedly failed to appear before the leadership to provide evidence to back his claim.

Present at the meeting was the party’s 2016 flagbearer Dr. Edward Mahama, and all the elected national executives of the party including all the party’s regional representatives of NEC.

The meeting was chaired by the party’s First Vice Chairman, Dr. Michael Woembegu.

The decision by NEC to dismiss Mr. Haruna Mohammed was by a referendum after deliberations by members on the matter agreed on the need to instill discipline within the party.

Those in favour of his dismissal were 21, with five against it, and only two people abstaining.

Per the decision of NEC, Mr. Mohammed ceased to be the Deputy General Secretary of the party, and has also lost the opportunity to serve in any party committee indefinitely.

Dr. Mahama dismissed Mr. Haruna, the party’s Deputy General Secretary in charge of Finance and Administration, for allegedly engaging in acts which has embarrassed the party.

The dismissal letter signed by Dr. Mahama, and dated Tuesday, January 24 stated that he was dismissing Mr. Haruna from his position in his capacity as leader of the PNC.

The letter said part of the reasons for his dismissal was that the Deputy General Secretary reported the National Treasurer of the party, Akane Adams to the police as having allegedly stolen party money without recourse to the leadership of the party.

“An action which embarrassed me as the leader, the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of the PNC.”

“You have alleged that I, Dr. Edward Nasigrie Mahama, the leader have transferred party cash to buy treasury bills,” the letter further stated.

The letter claimed: “This claim is baseless and mischievously calculated to damage my reputation built over several years of selflessness and sacrifice to the PNC.

It is worth noting that as per the standing orders of the party, no individual executive can transfer party cash without a counter signature of either the leader, Chairman, General Secretary or National Treasurer.”

Dr. Edward Mahama refuted the allegation of having “treasury bills in my name anywhere in the world”.