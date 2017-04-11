PLH wins international award

The Peace and Love Hospitals (PLH) Group, has won the Best Hospital award at the prestigious International Socrates Awards, held in London, UK.

The Ghanaian hospitals group topped a host of other health institutions across the world to win the prize which is in recognition of its innovative and efficient medical services, excellence in mentoring medical professionals and quality humanitarian service, especially in the field of breast cancer.

A citation accompanying the award described the PLH Group transformational institution that is breaking new grounds to offer quality health care to Africans.

In addition, the citation indicated that the professional and humanitarian work of PLH in the area of breast cancer detection and treatment, continue to have a global influence in attracting international businesses and institutions to support the campaign against breast cancer.

The prestigious annual Socrates International Award, managed by Socrates Council and the European Business Assembly, a grouping of accomplished business personalities and companies, is bestowed on individuals and institutions for professional achievements and exemplary global citizenship in the fields of government management, education, science and technology, culture and arts, economics and business, medicine and pharmacy.

A team of recruited professionals from companies across the worldwide form a committee that assesses the entries and selects winners in the globally competitive award scheme.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Chief Executive of PLH, in her remarks after receiving the award, dedicated it to the staff of the hospitals and Ghanaians in general for the cooperation and support.

She was confident that the award would motivate the management of PLH to do more for the benefit of Ghanaians and other nationals in Ghana.