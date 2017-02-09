PLB postpones three matches

The Premier League Board (PLB) has postponed three match-day one league matches scheduled for this weekend.

Games involving defending league champions Wa All Stars versus Elmina Sharks, FA Cup champions Bechem United versus Accra Great Olympics have been postponed indefinitely.

This is to allow both Wa All Stars and Bechem United participate in the on-going 2017 CAF inter club competitions.

Furthermore, the game involving Inter Allies and Accra Hearts of Oak which was scheduled to take place at the El Wak Sports stadium has been pushed forward to Monday, February 13, at 3pm at the same venue.

Spokesperson of the PLB, Mr. Tamimu Issah who disclosed this to the Times Sports yesterday said his outfit decided to postpone the El Wak game because of its close proximity to the Accra Sports Stadium.

“The El-Wak Stadium is very close to the Accra Sports Stadium and we know the fans, especially the home team’s followers would definitely move there to watch their game so we felt the best way to garner support for Bechem would be to reschedule the Inter Allies and Accra Hearts of Oak game.”

Also, he noted that matches involving Hearts of Oak, usually attract heavy police deployment and believed policing would be over stretched on the day should the two games go ahead.

He also disclosed that the game between Tema Youth and Berekum Chelsea which was originally fixed for Saturday February 11 has been pushed to Sunday, February 12.

Mr. Issah stated that the PLB would in due course come out with a date for the two games to be played.

Wa All Stars would be hosting Libyan side Ahly Tripoli at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday while Bechem United come up against Algerian side Mouloudia Club d’Alger at the Accra Sports Stadium on the same day.

By Raymond Ackumey