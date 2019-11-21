Player conduct: Ayew lauds teammates

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has lauded his colleagues for the comportment and discipline maintained in camp during the team’s double header in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Stars defeated South Africa at home by 2-0 and picked a slim win against Sao Tome in the second game played on Monday.

“I very happy and I want to congratulate all the players for the win. Camp has been brilliant and discipline has been perfect.

“This is just the beginning and we have six points now and we have to continue like this, and I am happy and hope we continue like this,” he said. – GHASoccernet