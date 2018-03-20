Pillion rider trapped to death after robbing woman

A pillion rider, who attempted fleeing after robbing a woman of her mobile phone, met his death after he was trapped by a barbed wire fence at Labone, Accra, on Sunday evening.

The deceased yet to be identified is currently at the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy, and his accomplice is on the run and being sought for by the police.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

She said at about 7:30p.m on March 18, two men on Royal Motorcycle with registration number M-17-GW-1767 attacked one Sheila Asorkor near Labone Coffee Shop, and took her Infinix 4 mobile phone and sped off.

“The cry for help alerted a taxi driver who gave them a hot chase and succeeded in knocking them down,” she added.

ASP Tenge said the two abandoned the motorcycles and took to their heels.

She said the rider managed to escape but the pillion rider who jumped over a barbed wire fence got trapped, got injured and bled profusely.

ASP Tenge said a police patrol team which arrived at the scene conveyed the pillion rider to the Police Hospital in Accra, but died shortly on arrival while receiving treatment.

She said the motorcycle and the smashed mobile have since been retrieved by the police, adding that investigations into the case were ongoing.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi