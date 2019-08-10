Phillip Pratt premieres the ‘Blue’ August 24

All is set for premiering on August 24 of blockbuster movie the ‘Blue’ at the SiIverbird Cinemas at the Accra and West Hill malls, where hundreds of movie lovers would view the intriguing story of Nollywood actors, Nonso Diobi and Eve Esin.

Multiple-award winning film maker, Phillip Pratt, actors Albert Davis, Amankwa Trump, Emmanuel France among others, are featured in the much anticipated movie produced by London based film maker, Hellen Atim.

Throwing more light on the 1964 themed movie, Phillip Pratt, in an interview with Times Weekend, said the film unravels the mystery behind strange killings in a village, adding that, “A school teacher leads the war in unearthing the mysterious killings, fate meets destiny when the hunter becomes the prey.”

He called on members of the public to patronise the event and have a feel of the year 1964.

“This is a mind-boggling movie you cannot afford to miss, so please endeavour to be present at the premiering,” he added.

Phillip Pratt has written and directed countless movies and has received awards both in Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK) for his works.

He is well noted for popular movies including ‘Grilled’, ‘July’, ‘A new sun’, and ‘Young and Wild’ among others.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reel Jaguar Films remains a force to reckon with in both the local and international film industry.

He is also a product of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

